Gardaí appealing for witnesses after woman (20s) dies in single-vehicle collision

A WOMAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Westmeath this evening.

The incident occurred on the L1122, Ballinagore, shortly after 8.15pm.

A woman in her 20s, the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda station on 090 649 8550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.