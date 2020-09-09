This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 9 September 2020
Woman (60s) dies and man in serious condition after collision between car and truck in Co Cork

The incident happened near Baxters Bridge on the R586 Bandon to Carhoon road at around 12.40pm.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Sep 2020, 4:26 PM
53 minutes ago 5,717 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5200268
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A WOMAN IN her 60s has died following a collision between a truck and a car in Co Cork this afternoon.

The incident happened near Baxters Bridge on the R586 Bandon to Carhoon road at around 12.40pm. 

A passenger of the car, a woman aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the car, a man understood to be aged in his 60s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The driver of the truck was uninjured in the incident. 

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with dashcam footage, to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

