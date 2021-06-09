#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 9 June 2021
Witness appeal after woman (30s) dies in two-car collision in Co Meath

Another woman has been taken to hospital. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 9 Jun 2021, 5:22 PM
R125 at Knockmark, Drumree, Co Meath
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman died in a two-car collision in Co Meath this afternoon. 

At approximately 2.35pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the R125 at Knockmark, Drumree, near the village of Dunshaughlin. 

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan. 

The driver and sole occupant of the second car, a woman in her 30s, was taken by ambulance to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening. 

The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site. 

Gardaí at Ashbourne are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to investigating gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Hayley Halpin
