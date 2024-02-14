Advertisement
Niall Carson/PA Images
Glanmire

Woman (50s) dies in hospital following collision in Co Cork on Sunday

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
0
3.0k
1 hour ago

A WOMAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork on Sunday. 

Shortly after 7.45pm on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the single-car collision at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire.

One of the two occupants in the car, a woman in her 50s, was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was pronounced deceased at Cork University Hospital yesterday.

The second occupant, a woman in her 40s, also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are requesting that any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glanmire Garda Station at 021 455 6370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     