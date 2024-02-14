Woman (50s) dies in hospital following collision in Co Cork on Sunday

A WOMAN HAS died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork on Sunday.

Shortly after 7.45pm on Sunday, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the single-car collision at Sarsfield Court, Glanmire.

One of the two occupants in the car, a woman in her 50s, was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was pronounced deceased at Cork University Hospital yesterday.

The second occupant, a woman in her 40s, also received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are requesting that any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time of the collision to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glanmire Garda Station at 021 455 6370, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.