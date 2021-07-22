Woman (20s) dies following drowning incident in Co Cavan

A WOMAN HAS died in a drowning incident in Co Cavan.

Gardaí attended a lake in Gowna shortly before 9.30pm yesterday following reports of a drowning incident.

The body of a woman, aged in her late 20s, was recovered near the shoreline by Cavan Fire Service and Civil Defence a short time later.

The Coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

It’s understood the incident is being treated as a swimming accident.