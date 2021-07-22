#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 22 July 2021
Woman (20s) dies following drowning incident in Co Cavan

Gardaí attended the scene shortly before 9.30pm yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 8:39 AM
16 minutes ago 3,514 Views 0 Comments
Gowna, Co Cavan
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A WOMAN HAS died in a drowning incident in Co Cavan. 

Gardaí attended a lake in Gowna shortly before 9.30pm yesterday following reports of a drowning incident. 

The body of a woman, aged in her late 20s, was recovered near the shoreline by Cavan Fire Service and Civil Defence a short time later. 

The Coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital for a post-mortem examination. 

It’s understood the incident is being treated as a swimming accident. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

