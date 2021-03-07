Woman (50s) dies following fire at house in Derry

A WOMAN HAS died following a fire at a house in Co Derry.

Police received a report of the fire, which happened at the Rossdowney Road area, at 7.30am.

One woman, aged in her 50s, was taken from the property. However, she died at the scene.

The PSNI said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation, in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

The Rossdowney Road has been closed following the incident.