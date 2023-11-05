Advertisement

Woman (70s) dies after being struck by van in Co Clare
The incident happened on the N67 at Moyasta between Kilrush and Kilkee at around 7.10pm.
1 hour ago

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a van in Co Clare yesterday evening. 

The incident happened on the N67 at Moyasta between Kilrush and Kilkee at around 7.10pm. 

The pedestrian, a woman in her late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

No one else was reported injured in the incident. 

A portion of the N67 at Moyasta is currently closed with local diversions in place.

The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N67 in the Moyasta area between 7pm and 7.30pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

