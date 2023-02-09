Woman (60s) dies in house fire in Cork city

A WOMAN IN her 60s has died following a fire at a home in Cork city today.

The incident happened in Barnavara Cresent, Mayfield in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement

The woman, an occupant of the home, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The scene of the fire has been preserved for technical examination.

Garda enquiries ar ongoing.