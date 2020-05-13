Woman (60s) dies in house fire in Co Limerick

A WOMAN HAS died in a house fire in Co Limerick this afternoon.

The woman aged in her 60s was pronounced dead at the house at Ballyorgan, about 13km from Kilmallock, sources confirmed.

The woman was found by a family member who alerted emergency services.

Gardaí, ambulance paramedics, and firefighters attached to Kilmallock Fire Service attended the scene.

The services of a Garda forensic unit has been contacted to carry out a preliminary examination at the house, however Gardaí do not suspect foul play and are treating it as a tragic accident.

Two units of Kilmallock Fire Service attended the scene after receiving a 999 alert at 13.01pm.

Gardaí remain at the house.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Mike Donnegan passed on his sympathies to the woman’s family.

“That’s shocking, it’s a disaster for that family,” Mr Donnegan said.

This is very sad for the family involved, and I just want to praise the fire service for their work.”

A Garda spokesman said: “At approximately 01:00pm May 13th 2020 Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fire at a premises in the Kilmallock area Co. Limerick.”

“A woman in her 60’s was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem is due to take place.”

“Enquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said.