Woman dies after number of pedestrians struck by car in Co Cork

A WOMAN HAS died after a car struck a number of pedestrians in Co Cork in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the village of Ballingeary at around 1.10am.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her early 50s, died after being struck by the car.

Her body has been taken to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two other female pedestrians, both aged in their 40s, were also taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, and his passengers were uninjured.

The Main Street in Ballingeary village is currently closed pending a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on (026) 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.