Friday 23 June 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Niall Carson/PA Images
# eccles street
Woman (80s) dies after being struck by e-scooter in Dublin earlier this week
The incident happened on Eccles Street at around 3pm on Tuesday.
2.8k
3
37 minutes ago

AN ELDERLY WOMAN has died after being struck by an e-scooter in Dublin 7 earlier this week. 

The incident happened on Eccles Street at around 3pm on Tuesday. 

A woman (80s) was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

Gardaí have this afternoon confirmed she has since passed away. 

A post mortem examination will now take place.

A male was arrested in relation to this incident. He was detained at a garda station in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released for a file to the DPP in relation to this matter.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Hayley Halpin
