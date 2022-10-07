Woman (50s) dies after being struck by car in Co Laois

A WOMAN HAS died and a man has been seriously injured after they were struck by a car in Co Laois this afternoon.

Gardaí said a car collided with the two pedestrians at around 1.10pm in the Dunamaise area of Stradbally.

One of the pedestrians, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has been removed to Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, where a post-mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

Advertisement

The other pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the car involved in the collision were uninjured, gardaí said.

The road is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on any of the approach roads to the Rock of Dunamase between 1pm and 1:15pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0578674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.