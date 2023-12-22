Woman dies following three-car collision in Co Down

A WOMAN HAS died following a three-car collision in Co Down.

The PSNI said the collision, which involved a grey Seat Ibiza, a grey Volkswagen Golf and a black Volvo XC90, occurred at around 5.35pm on the A1 near to Loughbrickland on Wednesday, 13 December.

Jennifer Andrews, who was aged 56 and from the Belfast area, was taken to hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries, but died in hospital today.

A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

Officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

They are asking anyone who was on the A1 at the relevant time and may have seen the vehicles involved, or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1565 of 13/12/23.