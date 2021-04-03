85-year-old woman dies after attack by two dogs from neighbour's house in the UK

AN 85-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has died after being attacked by two dogs from a neighbouring property in the UK.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident in Rowley Regis, West Midlands and has been subsequently bailed pending further inquiries.

Speaking at a press conference outside West Bromwich Police Station this morning, Superintendent Phil Asquith said: “Neighbours called to report that a woman, 85 years of age, was under attack from dogs from a neighbouring property.

“Our officers attended, by which point the dogs had returned through a hole in the fence to the adjacent property and then, unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, that lady died at the scene.

An operation was then under way to secure the dogs. They were tranquilised and transported subsequently to secure kennels where they currently remain and they are being tested to determine their breed.

“Fortunately, these types of incidents are rare. This presented no wider threat to the public. It was a hole in adjacent premises so they weren’t running in the streets,” Asquith added.

“It was contained and the male who owned those dogs was arrested yesterday. He has subsequently been bailed for further inquiries whilst we undertake a forensic post-mortem to determine the cause of death and to determine the breed of the dogs involved.”