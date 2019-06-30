Body of woman discovered in water off the coast of Donegal

A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out on the body of a woman discovered in the water off the coast of Bundoran in Donegal this morning.

Gardaí said they were investigating the “a sudden death incident” following the discovery of a body of a woman in the water off the coast of Bundoran at 9am this morning.

The body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

Gardaí said that a post-mortem is due to take place in the coming days.

The results of this will determine the course of the investigation.