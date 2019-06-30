This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Body of woman discovered in water off the coast of Donegal

Gardaí said that a post-mortem is due to take place in the coming days.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 7:03 PM
36 minutes ago 4,084 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4704284
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A POST-MORTEM is due to be carried out on the body of a woman discovered in the water off the coast of Bundoran in Donegal this morning.

Gardaí said they were investigating the “a sudden death incident” following the discovery of a body of a woman in the water off the coast of Bundoran at 9am this morning.

The body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

Gardaí said that a  post-mortem is due to take place in the coming days.

The results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

