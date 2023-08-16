Advertisement

Wednesday 16 August 2023
# Cross border
Woman (20s) extradited from NI to Republic of Ireland to stand trial for fraud offences
She was extradited today by officers from the PSNI’s international policing unit.
40 minutes ago

A WOMAN WHO was being sought to stand trial for fraud offences has been extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland today. 

The woman, aged in her 20s, was extradited by officers from the PSNI’s international policing unit. The unit was working with An Garda Síochána on the matter.

She was sought for extradition to stand trial for fraud offences and for making a false report and statement to gardaí. 

“This is another example of showing our continued determination and commitment to work with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice,” Sergeant Davey said. 

“Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions,” Sergeant Davey added. 

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.” 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
