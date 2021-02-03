#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman focusing on 'fight to stay alive' after smear test case settlement

Lynsey Bennett, who has two young daughters, had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016 but each time was told they were negative.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 3 Feb 2021, 8:48 PM
Lynsey Bennett speaking outside court today.
Image: RTÉ News
Image: RTÉ News

A 32-YEAR-old woman who is seriously ill with cancer has settled her case against the HSE over the reading of her cervical smear tests.

Speaking outside court today, Lynsey Bennett said she could now “focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can”.

Her case was due to start at the High Court today but was settled through mediation.

Ms Bennett, who has two young daughters, had four smear tests between 2010 and 2016 but each time was told they were negative.

After her last smear test in 2016, she was told no abnormalities were found and she would be called for routine testing in three years time.

Eleven months later she went to her GP with bleeding, and in January 2017 she was diagnosed with advanced cervical cancer, requiring a hysterectomy, according to RTÉ

In 2018, her cancer returned and she is now seriously ill.

Ms Bennett, from Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford had sued the HSE, and two laboratories over her cervical smear slides taken under the national screening programme.

Before the High Court case, Ms Bennett posted a Facebook video in December delivering an emotional message to Government. 

Speaking outside court today, Ms Bennett said: ”I stand here today extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me and the girls since my first diagnosis in 2017 – my family, friends, strangers, and of course my legal team.

“I send my love to all the women and their families who have fought and continue to fight our heartbreaking illness.

“I can now focus on my own fight to stay alive as long as I can.

“To my daughters, Zoe and Haley, I hope I have done enough to secure you both a future free from financial worries and that even with me not here to guide you that you can both pursue your dreams and remember Mammy loves you.”

