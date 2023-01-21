Woman dies after car goes into river in Mayo

A WOMAN IN her thirties has died following a single vehicle road incident that involved a car going into a river in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

At 11:45 pm last night Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to “a car in a river near Hoban’s car park.”

The driver of the car, the woman in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene – her body has been removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A garda spokesperson said that the scene is currently preserved to allow an investigation to be conducted by forensic collision investigators.

The spokesperson appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were in the area at between 10pm and midnight, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available.



“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they stated.