Dublin: 8°C Saturday 2 April 2022
Woman dies at summit of Galtee Mountains

It happened at approximately 1pm today.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 2 Apr 2022, 5:59 PM
Image: Sean Barry via Flickr/Creative Commons
Image: Sean Barry via Flickr/Creative Commons

A WOMAN HAS died at the summit of the Galtee Mountains.

Gardaí said the woman had become unwell at approximately 1pm after climbing the mountains, which are spread across Limerick, Tipperary and Cork.

There is now an effort ongoing to remove the woman’s body from the mountain.

Gardaí in nearby Cahir in Co Tipperary are at the scene and assisting a mountain rescue group and the Irish Coast Guard in the task.

Eoghan Dalton
