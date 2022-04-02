Woman dies at summit of Galtee Mountains

The woman became unwell at the summit of the Galtee Mountains.

The woman became unwell at the summit of the Galtee Mountains.

A WOMAN HAS died at the summit of the Galtee Mountains.

Gardaí said the woman had become unwell at approximately 1pm after climbing the mountains, which are spread across Limerick, Tipperary and Cork.

There is now an effort ongoing to remove the woman’s body from the mountain.

Gardaí in nearby Cahir in Co Tipperary are at the scene and assisting a mountain rescue group and the Irish Coast Guard in the task.

Advertisement