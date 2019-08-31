This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
US woman left to give birth alone in jail cell sues city of Denver

After almost six hours of labour, Diana Sanchez gave birth to a boy.

By AFP Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 12:45 PM
Image from surveillance video released to Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP law firm by the Denver County Jail shows Diana Sanchez, an inmate about to give birth alone in her Denver jail cell
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

A COLORADO WOMAN is suing the city of Denver for causing her “unnecessary terror, pain and humiliation” after she was left alone in her jail cell while giving birth.

Video footage of the harrowing ordeal shows Diana Sanchez, now 27, going into labour the morning of 31 July 2018.

Despite repeated calls for help, no guards or medical personnel entered her cell until she gave birth to her son.

“What should have been one of the happiest days of her life was instead a day of unnecessary terror, pain and humiliation that continues to cause her ongoing emotional trauma,” Sanchez’s lawyer said in a complaint filed on Wednesday.

The suit claims the city and county of Denver, Denver Health Medical Center and six sheriff’s deputies and nurses “utterly failed to satisfy their legal and moral duty”.

US Senator Kamal Harris, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has weighed in on the issue, tweeting: “The inhuman treatment of detained pregnant women cannot be ignored.”

Sanchez had been arrested for charges of identity fraud on 14 July 2018, and was awaiting trial. According to the complaint, she was more than eight months pregnant when she was arrested.

Denver Health personnel were aware that Sanchez was pregnant, and that she was going through opiate withdrawal, making her imminent labour particularly risky, the complaint said.

‘Totally disorganised and unprepared’

The day she gave birth, Sanchez told the deputies “at least eight times” that she was experiencing contractions. She also told them when her water broke.

The guards were also able to monitor her situation via live video feed from her cell and informed the jail nurse of Sanchez’s situation, the complaint said.

Instead of calling an ambulance for Sanchez, the deputies and nurse on duty gave her an absorbent pad to sit on and requested a non-emergency van to take her to the hospital after they had finished booking in new inmates.

After almost six hours of labour, Sanchez gave birth to a boy. Only then did medical personnel enter her cell, and Sanchez and her son were taken to a hospital 30 minutes later.

“The Denver Health nursing staff proved totally disorganized and unprepared to care” for either the infant or his mother, Newman wrote in the complaint, noting that the staff either had not prepared or could not find the necessary post-birth equipment.

An internal investigation was conducted after the incident, which determined that “the Deputy Sheriffs took the appropriate actions under the circumstances and followed the relevant policies and procedures”, according to a sheriff’s department statement released last November.

“As a result, (Denver Sheriff’s Department) policy was clarified to mandate that when an inmate is in labor an emergency ambulance will be called,” the statement said.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

