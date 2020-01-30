Woman left with serious injuries after being hit with scrambler at Luas stop

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a hit-and-run involving a scrambler bike at a Luas stop that has left a woman seriously injured.

This afternoon, Gardaí said they attended the scene of an incident where a woman, aged in her late 20s, was struck by a youth on a scrambler motorbike.

The incident took place at Drimnagh Luas Stop, Davitt Road, Dublin 12 at around 1.45pm.

Upon impact the motorbike and the youth went into the canal, Gardaí said.

The youth managed to swim to the side of the canal and left the scene on another motorbike. The woman was brought to St James Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them or any road users who were in the area and may have dash cam footage of the incident or at the time of the incident.

You can contact them at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.