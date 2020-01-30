This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 31 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman left with serious injuries after being hit with scrambler at Luas stop

The incident took place at Drimnagh Luas Stop at around 1.45pm today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 11:25 PM
1 hour ago 9,882 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4987145
Drimnagh Luas stop.
Image: GoogleStreetview
Drimnagh Luas stop.
Drimnagh Luas stop.
Image: GoogleStreetview

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a hit-and-run involving a scrambler bike at a Luas stop that has left a woman seriously injured.

This afternoon, Gardaí said they attended the scene of an incident where a woman, aged in her late 20s, was struck by a youth on a scrambler motorbike.

The incident took place at Drimnagh Luas Stop, Davitt Road, Dublin 12 at around 1.45pm.

Upon impact the motorbike and the youth went into the canal, Gardaí said.

The youth managed to swim to the side of the canal and left the scene on another motorbike. The woman was brought to St James Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them or any road users who were in the area and may have dash cam footage of the incident or at the time of the incident.

You can contact them at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie