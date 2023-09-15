Woman hospitalised with 'life threatening injuries' after serious collision in Cork

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a serious road crash in Murragh, Co Cork involving a car and a lorry which has left one woman in a critical condition in hospital.

The collision occurred around 10am this morning in Murragh Village on the R586 Bandon to Dunmanway Road. The woman, in her 30s, was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí said in a statement this evening that the woman’s injuries are life threatening.

No injuries have been reported by the driver of the other vehicle at this time and the road was briefly closed today for a technical examination.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, and were travelling on the R586 Road, between Bandon and Dunmanway, this morning between 9.30am and 10.30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is also asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.