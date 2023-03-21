Woman hospitalised with serious injuries following collision in Co Cork

A WOMAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork.

The incident happened on the R600 at Coolcarron, Belgooly at around 5.30pm yesterday.

A passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R600 at Coolcarron remains closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed for the morning. Local diversions are in place. Road users are advised to take alternative routes where possible.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R600 at Coolcarron between 5pm and 5.40pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 2302, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.