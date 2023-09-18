Woman hospitalised after serious collision in Glasnevin involving two cyclists

A WOMAN HAS been hospitalised in Dublin after a serious road collision, involving two cyclists, on Botanic Road in Glasnevin this morning.

The woman is currently in the Mater Hospital and is believed to have sustained serious injuries, according to a statement from gardaí.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which occurred at around 10am in Dublin this morning.

A man also sustained injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road has been closed and local diversions have been put in place by Gardaí.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said no further updates are available at this time.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” the statement added.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, and were travelling in the area of Botanic Road or Iona Road in Glasnevin this morning between 9am and 10:30am, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.