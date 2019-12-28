Woman in her 20s dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died in a single vehicle road crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision that occurred at approximately 11.30pm last night at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.

The woman, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place.

A man in his mid 20s was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon Road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm last night to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.