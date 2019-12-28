This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 28 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman in her 20s dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal

A man in his mid 20s was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Dec 2019, 9:09 AM
28 minutes ago 3,085 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4948599
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died in a single vehicle road crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision that occurred at approximately 11.30pm last night at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.

The woman, who was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene and was removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem is scheduled to take place.

A man in his mid 20s was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road remains closed pending an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon Road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm last night to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie