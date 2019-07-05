This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 5 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman jailed for kicking expectant mother in stomach

Joyce Conlon was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

By Jessica Magee Friday 5 Jul 2019, 9:15 PM
1 hour ago 8,113 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4712885
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak

A MENTALLY ILL woman who kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach in an unprovoked attack has been jailed for two and a half years at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Joyce Conlon (35), who suffers from paranoia and psychosis, also made a racist remark during what a judge said was a “reprehensible” assault.

The injured party, who was eight weeks’ pregnant at the time, began bleeding and was taken to hospital for observation. She gave birth by Caesarean section at 30 weeks.

Passing sentence today Judge Martin Nolan said the pregnant woman had understandably been very frightened and distressed by the assault and the resultant bleeding.

He accepted that Conlon had not known the woman was pregnant when she kicked her “in an unprovoked manner”.

“I must infer that there was a racial motivation to the assault. There was no reason whatsoever for the attack, except that she found the injured party to be different in her clothing and probably her colour,” the judge said.

Racist remark

Judge Nolan said Conlon’s underlying mental condition had been exacerbated by drug use, but accepted that her remorse was genuine and that there was hope for rehabilitation.

Conlon of Meath Place, Thomas Street, Dublin , pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Cork Street, Dublin on 8 February 2018.

Detective Garda Ciaran McGowan told Ronan Prendergast BL, prosecuting, that the victim in the case was from Somalia and had been living in Ireland for ten years.

He said this woman had been standing in front of the INTREO building on Cork Street when Conlon came rapidly towards her and kicked her in the tummy with her shoe.

The injured party said she had a “big worry” for her baby as she felt blood between her legs.

Both the injured party and an independent witness heard Conlon saying “black” something, but couldn’t remember the exact racist remark.

The witness described Conlon making a “jumping kick” with her shoe to the injured woman, who began screaming and crying, “my baby, my baby.”

On arrest, Conlon apologised and admitted that she had “swung a boot” but claimed the woman was “agitating” her.

“I thought she was going to bomb me, she had those weird clothes,” said Conlon. “I think she set me up. I think someone sent her to me. I’m so sorry for the baby, I didn’t think she was pregnant, but I still think she stitched me up,” she said.

Sentenced 

Conlon has 50 previous convictions mostly for theft and public order offences, but including one for robbery.

McGowan agreed with Cathal McGreal BL, defending, that Conlon had been diagnosed with psychosis and paranoia and suffered hallucinatory episodes.

McGreal said his client’s psychosis was affected by drug-taking, particularly crack cocaine, and that she had been admitted to psychiatric care several times.

Counsel said Conlon, a mother-of-one, had been clean for long periods and worked as a hairdresser.

Conlon further pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery at Boyle’s Sports on Meath Street, Dublin on 2 December 2017.

The court heard Conlon approached the till with a plastic bag and inserted a knife under the security screen, telling staff to fill up the bag, before they pressed a panic button and Conlon left.

Conlon was sentenced to three and a half years in prison with the final 12 months suspended for the assault charge, to run concurrently with an 18-month sentence for attempted robbery.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jessica Magee

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie