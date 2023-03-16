Woman jailed for four-and-a-half years for threats to murder her mother

A WOMAN WHO threatened to torture, rape and murder her mother, was today jailed for five-and-a-half years with the final 12 months suspended.

The sentence, imposed by Judge Tom O’Donnell at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court, was backdated to 9 May 2022, when the defendant, Barbie Kardashian, was convicted by a jury following a four-day trial.

Today, gardaí told the court that they continue to have “grave concerns” about Kardashian’s “motivation to carry out the threats”.

Detective Garda Niall Fitzgerald, of Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that gardaí believe Kardashian continues to “pose a significant threat to those she has made threats towards, as well as to the wider public”.

Kardashian, 21, of no fixed abode, but originally from the Midlands, had 15 previous convictions including for threats to kill, sexual assault, assault causing harm, assault, and causing criminal damage to property.

The court heard the defendant was born a male named Gabrielle Alejandro Gentile, and that she later changed her name by deed poll to Barbie Kardashian.

In 2020, Kardashian was granted a gender recognition certificate by the Department of Social Protection, in recognition of her identifying as female.

The court heard Kardashian is currently on a waiting list to be assessed for “appropriate medical treatment” in relation to her gender.

She was placed in care form the age of nine, and later told gardaí and social care workers that she had been sexually and physical assaulted when she was a child.

From the age of 12 she was placed in the care of the State on foot of a High Court special care order.

While in Coovagh House, a residential care facility, in Limerick, for children with high risk behaviours, she threatened to kill or cause serous harm to her mother as well as to a staff member involved in her care.

Following her trial last May, a jury found Ms Kardashian guilty of seven threats against her mother. She was found not guilty of four additional charges of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to Michael Mannix, a member of staff at Coovagh House.

Kardashian’s barrister Mark Nicholas SC, said Mr Mannix gave evidence during Kardashian’s trial that he did not take the threats seriously, and he did not seek to be removed from Kardashian’s care roster.

Kardashian thanked the judge before being led away to the women’s section of Limerick Prison where she will serve out her sentence.

The judge ordered Kardashian must adhere to a number of strict obligations for a period of two years after her release and if she did not follow these he may enact the suspended part of her sentence.