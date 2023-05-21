Woman (21) dead after being struck by Garda car in Co Donegal

A WOMAN HAS DIED after being struck by a Garda patrol car in the early hours of this morning in Buncrana, Co Donegal.

The 21-year-old’s body remains at the scene of the incident at Ludden, Buncrana, which occurred at 3.15 am today.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman Commission for investigation.

The scene and road remain closed to allow a technical examination to take place. Local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, Co. Donegal in the early hours of this morning Sunday 21st May, 2023 at approximately 3.15a.m.

“A female pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a Garda patrol car. Her body remains at scene. No other persons were injured during the collision.

“The scene remains closed for a technical examination. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.