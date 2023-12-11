Woman struck by truck dies in Stoneybatter area of Dublin

A WOMAN WAS fatally injured when she was struck by a truck in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 this morning.

The woman who died was walking when she was struck by a truck at roughly 11.15am this morning on Manor Street.

Her body has since been removed from the scene to the Dublin City Mortuary.

The driver of the truck was uninjured, and no other injuries have been reported in relation to the collision.

Manor Street is currently closed to allow for a technical examination of the scene to take place. Local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí from the Bridewell Garda Station are appealing to anyone who may have information related to this incident to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users or pedestrians who were on Manor Street, or the surrounding streets, this morning between 10.45am and 11.30am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information in relation to this collision is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added.