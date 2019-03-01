This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 March, 2019
Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed at house in Clondalkin

The woman was found with stab wounds in the early hours of this morning.

By Daragh Brophy Friday 1 Mar 2019, 8:10 AM
1 hour ago 32,967 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4518801
Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin.
Image: Google Streetview
Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin.
Greenfort Drive in Clondalkin.
Image: Google Streetview

A WOMAN HAS died and a man has been arrested after a stabbing in Clondalkin in west Dublin.

It happened at a house on Greenfort Drive, where gardaí responded to a call-out at around 12.30am.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found with serious injuries believed to be stab wounds, gardaí said in a statement this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man in his 50s was arrested.

The woman’s body remains at the house pending the arrival of the State Pathologist.

The man is being detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The house remains sealed off and Garda forensic tests will be carried out today.

Gardaí have not issued an appeal seeking to speak to anyone else in connection with the death. 

