Dublin: 5°C Friday 5 March 2021
Woman (20s) killed in two-car collision in Wexford

The incident happened at around 6am this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Mar 2021, 11:48 AM
6 minutes ago 859 Views 1 Comment
The New Line Road (File Photo)
Image: Google Maps
A WOMAN IN her 20s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Wexford.

The two-car collision happened on the New Line Road (R733) near Wexford town, shortly before 6am this morning.

The woman was a driver in one of the cars, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was removed to the local mortuary, where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The driver of the second car, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The scene remains closed and forensic investigators are currently carrying out their examinations.

Gardaí have appealed to any witnesses who were travelling in the area between 5.30am and 6am, particularly road users with dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford garda station on 053 9165200, any other garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

