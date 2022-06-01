#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 1 June 2022
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for welfare of 50-year-old woman missing from Foxrock

Clodagh Murphy is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 in height with a slim build and brown eyes.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 8:37 PM
Clodagh Murphy who has been missing from Dublin 18 since this morning.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing from Dublin since this morning.

Investigators have said they are “extremely concerned” for the welfare of the 50-year-old.

Clodagh Murphy was last seen in the Foxrock area of Dublin 18 wearing a long pink dress with black shoes and had sunglasses on her head.

She was driving a blue Audi A3 hatchback car (07 D 46026). 

Clodagh is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 in height with a slim build and brown eyes. Clodagh has brown/greyish hair which is usually tied in a bun.

A Garda spokesperson said in a statement: “Gardaí are extremely concerned for Clodagh’s welfare. In addition to Dublin, Clodagh also frequents the Dunfanaghy area of County Donegal.

“Anyone with information on Clodagh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dún Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Eoghan Dalton
