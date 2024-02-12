Woman killed after opening fire inside megachurch in Houston, Texas

A WOMAN HAS died after she opened fire inside celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Texas megachurch yesterday.

Two other people, including a young boy, were injured during the incident.

The incident occured shortly before the church’s 2pm Spanish service was set to begin, just as the rest of the US was preparing for the Super Bowl.

The woman, aged in her 30s, entered the Lakewood Church in Houston, armed with a rifle and a backpack, according to police.

She was accompanied by a child, aged around four or five.

After entering the church, the woman opened fire. However, she was confronted by two off-duty officers and killed. The incident happened in between two services.

A 57-year-old man and the young boy were both injured during the course of the incident. They are both being treated in hospital and the boy’s condition is described as critical.

Witnesses told reporters that they heard multiple gunshots.

Chief @TroyFinner, @houmayor Whitmire Media Briefing on Shooting Incident at 3700 Southwest Fwy

Speaking to reporters outside the church yesterday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he wanted to “compliment the off-duty officers”.

Both officers have been placed on protocol-mandated administrative duty.

“We’re going to stand strong. I want to commend those officers. She had a long gun and it could have been a lot worse, but they stepped up and they did their job. I want to thank them for that,” Finner said.

After she was shot, the woman told police she had a bomb, but authorities said no explosives were found when her vehicle and backpack were searched.

Some details of the confrontation remain unclear and police have not released the woman’s identity or a possible motive.

The relationship between the woman and the boy, and who actually shot him and the man, is also unknown.

Our community is devastated by today’s events and grateful for the swift actions of law enforcement. May the healing hands of God touch the lives of everyone involved and provide comfort during this difficult time.



In the face of such darkness, we must hold onto our faith and… pic.twitter.com/hAzOSSX69i — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) February 12, 2024

Speaking at the press conference outside the church, Pastor Joel Osteen said his congregation is “devastated”.

He added that he would pray for the two victims, the woman and their families.

“We’re going to stay strong and we’re going to continue to, to move forward,” he said.

“There are forces of evil, but the forces that are for us – the forces of God – are stronger than that. So we’re going to keep going strong and just, you know, doing what God’s called us to do: lift people up and give hope to the world,” Osteen added.

Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting in Houston.



Places of worship are sacred.



I have spoken with Mayor Whitmire and offered the full support of Texas to bring this criminal to justice.



Join Cecilia and me in praying for the Lakewood Church community. pic.twitter.com/OVr7pJ0g7Q — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 11, 2024

In a statement, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “Our hearts are with those impacted by today’s tragic shooting and the entire Lakewood Church community in Houston.”

He said “places of worship are sacred”.

The Governor said he has been in contact with Houston Mayor John Whitmire and has “offered the full support and resources of the State of Texas” to “help this community and help bring swift justice to the criminal who committed this heinous act”.

Additional reporting by Press Association