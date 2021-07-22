#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 25°C Thursday 22 July 2021
Woman pleads guilty to stealing over €105,000 from Virgin Media Television

Kellie Walton was remanded on continuing bail.

By Brion Hoban Thursday 22 Jul 2021, 1:37 PM
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney
Image: Shutterstock/chrisdorney

A WOMAN HAS pleaded guilty to stealing over €105,000 from Virgin Media Television, a court has heard.

Kellie Walton (39) with an address at Kilfenora Road, Kimmage, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing property to wit cash to the value of €70,614 at Virgin Media Television, Westgate Business Park, Ballymount, Dublin, on an unknown date between 1 January, 2019 and 31 December, 2019.

She also pleaded guilty to theft of €34,961 from Virgin Media at the same address also on an unknown date between 1 January, 2019 and 31 December, 2019.

Fiona Murphy SC, defending Walton, said her client has no previous convictions and has a young family. She asked the court to direct a probation report.

Judge Melanie Greally ordered a probation report and remanded Walton on continuing bail, adjourning the matter for sentence to 1 December, next.

Judge Greally adjourned the case of co-accused John Murray (40) also of Kilfenora Road, Kimmage, to an arraignment date on 10 November, next.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

