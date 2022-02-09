#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman pleads guilty to causing injuries after car driven into crowd in Limerick City

The “hit and run” incident on 10 October 2021 left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 1:41 PM
A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN is to be sentenced at Limerick Circuit Court after pleading guilty to causing injury and endangering lives, by driving a high-powered car into a crowd of people in Limerick City and fleeing the scene.

The “hit and run” incident, which occurred on 10 October 2021 in the Cornmarket area, a popular nightclub quarter of the city, left three people in hospital with serious injuries.

The accused, Chloe McNamara, 20, of Sarsfield Gardens, Moyross, Limerick, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm, intentionally or recklessly causing a serious harm, endangerment, dangerous driving, and failing to assist a pedestrian, when her case was called at Limerick District Court yesterday.

Last year, video footage of the alleged hit and run was shown at Limerick District Court when McNamara was charged.

The footage showed a car, which Gardaí allege was being driven by McNamara, driving directly into a group of pedestrians from behind, launching them into the air, and then the vehicle is seen leaving the scene.

Garda Patricia McCormack of Henry Street Garda Station told the court that Gardaí responded to “a-hit-and-run road traffic collision” at Cornmarket Row, Limerick city, at 1.10am on the morning in question.

Paramedics were already at the scene treating three injured pedestrians, including a male and two females, who were all “lying on the road” and in a serious condition.

Garda McCormack said the man had sustained “serious head and spinal injuries” and the two women suffered for “serious neck and back injuries”.

A fourth pedestrian, a female aged 19, presented herself at University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for minor injuries.

Gardaí obtained CCTV footage showing a red Audi A4 entering Cornmarket Row, where “a large crowd of people were out socialising” at 1.03am, Garda McCormack said.

“The red Audi can be seen hitting and knocking down three pedestrians,” she told the court.

Gardaí discovered a red Audi about 15 minutes after the incident, at Knockalisheen, near Moyross.

“There was blood visible on the front windscreen and bonnet of the car and it was seized for a technical examination,” added Garda McCormack.

Objecting to bail, Garda McCormack alleged McNamara had “no concern for other people” during the hit and run.

“Dangerous driving resulted in a hit and run in Cornmarket Row, and this is captured on excellent-quality CCTV,” she said.

McNamara has not applied for bail following her arrest last October. She was remanded in custody for sentencing at Limerick Circuit Court.

Comments have been closed as the case is ongoing.

