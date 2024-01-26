Advertisement
appeal

Gardaí unable to identify woman three years after skeletal remains found in Co Cork

Skeletal remains were discovered at a construction site in January 2021.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for help to identify the remains of a woman that have gone unidentified since they were discovered more than three years ago in Co Cork.

Skeletal remains were discovered at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway in Cork on 5 January 2021.

Forensic examinations suggest that the remains belong to a woman who was over 70 years old at the time of death, between five foot and five foot two, and large framed. It appears she wore dentures and suffered from arthritis.

Gardaí have not been able to identify the woman. DNA samples were compared against the National DNA Database but did not return a positive match and no potential matches have been found in missing persons records.

Anyone with information can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda Station.

