Woman rescued by helicopter after getting into difficulty while swimming in Greystones

A WOMAN WAS rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter today after she got into difficulty while swimming in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The middle aged woman was rescued by the helicopter and is understood to be in good condition, but tired from the incident.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: “Some people were in swimming this afternoon and one got into difficulty.”

A member of the public entered the water to try and help the woman in difficulty, attempting to give her a floatation device.

They later exited the water and the woman was rescued by the helicopter.

She was handed over to the ambulance service before being released and is understood to be in good condition.

The Coast Guard, the National Ambulance Service and gardaí attended the scene in Greystones today.

An Garda Síochana has been contacted for further information.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning was in place until 6pm this evening in Wicklow and five other counties.

Heavy and at times intense rainfall was expected with localised flooding and potentially elevated river levels.