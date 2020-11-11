#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 11 November 2020
Advertisement

Woman rescued by helicopter after getting into difficulty while swimming in Greystones

The woman is understood to be in good condition after the incident.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Nov 2020, 5:51 PM
8 minutes ago 2,384 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5263553

A WOMAN WAS rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter today after she got into difficulty while swimming in Greystones, Co Wicklow. 

The middle aged woman was rescued by the helicopter and is understood to be in good condition, but tired from the incident. 

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: “Some people were in swimming this afternoon and one got into difficulty.”

A member of the public entered the water to try and help the woman in difficulty, attempting to give her a floatation device. 

They later exited the water and the woman was rescued by the helicopter. 

She was handed over to the ambulance service before being released and is understood to be in good condition. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Coast Guard, the National Ambulance Service and gardaí attended the scene in Greystones today. 

An Garda Síochana has been contacted for further information. 

A Status Yellow rainfall warning was in place until 6pm this evening in Wicklow and five other counties.

Heavy and at times intense rainfall was expected with localised flooding and potentially elevated river levels. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie