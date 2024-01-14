Advertisement
File photo Alamy
Ardfert

Woman (40s) in serious but stable condition after assault in Co. Kerry

Gardaí are continuing investigations.
0
3.0k
23 minutes ago

A WOMAN IS in what gardaí described as a “serious but stable” condition following an assault at a residence in Co. Kerry.

The assault took place in Ardfert at approximately 7:30am on Saturday 13 January.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

A male, also in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Kerry division.

He has been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District court tomorrow.

A technical examination was conducted by Garda scenes of crime officers yesterday and concluded late last night.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Matthews
jane.matthews@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags