Woman (40s) in serious but stable condition after assault in Co. Kerry

A WOMAN IS in what gardaí described as a “serious but stable” condition following an assault at a residence in Co. Kerry.

The assault took place in Ardfert at approximately 7:30am on Saturday 13 January.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

A male, also in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in the Kerry division.

He has been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District court tomorrow.

A technical examination was conducted by Garda scenes of crime officers yesterday and concluded late last night.

Investigations are ongoing.