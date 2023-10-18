Witness appeal over serious assault of woman (50s) in Longford Town in August

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was seriously assaulted in Longford in August.

The incident happened at the Mall in Longford Town at around 2.30am on Monday, 7 August.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar for treatment to serious injuries.

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Investigating gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to individuals who were present in The Mall or Great Water Street areas between the hours of 1am to 3am on that date.

Additionally, they are appealing to those with video or dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on (043) 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.