Dublin: 7 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Woman (20s) seriously injured after being hit by motorbike in Walkinstown

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which occurred last night.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 24 Apr 2020, 9:50 PM
1 hour ago 9,452 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5083836
A section of Cromwellsfort Road.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian that occurred in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí said that a woman aged in her 20s was struck by a motorcycle at around 9.45pm on the Cromwellsfort Road, Walkinstown.

The woman was taken to St James Hospital with serious injuries.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were in the area on Thursday 23 April from 9.30-10pm, who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage to contact the Gardaí:

  • Crumlin Garda Station on 016 666 200
  • The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111
  • Or any Garda station.
About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

