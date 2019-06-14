This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman 'seriously assaulted' from behind while out walking in Co Louth

The woman in her early 20s was seriously assaulted on the Táin walk.

By Adam Daly Friday 14 Jun 2019, 1:00 PM
31 minutes ago 4,661 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682483
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

GARDAÍ IN CO Louth are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously assaulted while out walking near Dundalk yesterday evening. 

At 7.40pm yesterday, a woman in her early 20s was seriously assaulted on the Táin walk which connects the Newry Road and the Inner Relief Road.

A man approached the woman from behind and assaulted her before he left the area on foot.

Gardaí believe the man made his way out of the Táin walk and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk  Garda station on  042 9388400 or on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.  

Gardaí are also appealing to any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area around this time to check their dash cams footage and contact Dundalk Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie