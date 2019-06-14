Woman 'seriously assaulted' from behind while out walking in Co Louth

GARDAÍ IN CO Louth are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously assaulted while out walking near Dundalk yesterday evening.

At 7.40pm yesterday, a woman in her early 20s was seriously assaulted on the Táin walk which connects the Newry Road and the Inner Relief Road.

A man approached the woman from behind and assaulted her before he left the area on foot.

Gardaí believe the man made his way out of the Táin walk and headed north on to the Inner Relief Road (N52).

Gardaí are now asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or with any information to contact them at Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400 or on the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Gardaí are also appealing to any drivers of vehicles or cyclists with dash cam footage who were in the Newry Road or the Inner Relief road at the Táin Bridge area around this time to check their dash cams footage and contact Dundalk Garda station.