A WOMAN HAS been seriously injured following a collision between a car and an articulated truck in Cork this afternoon.

The incident happened on the N28 in Carr’s Hill at around 1.15pm.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where her condition has been described as serious. No other injuries have been reported.

The N28 between the Shannon Road roundabout in Carrigaline and the Bloomfield Interchange in Douglas remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Togher are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N28 this afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

An Garda Síochána said it is aware that there are images and videos of this serious collision in circulation on social media.

“Out of respect for those involved, we are requesting these images are not shared,” An Garda Síochána said in a statement.