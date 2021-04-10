Woman (30s) seriously injured in single-car crash in Donegal this morning

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a single-car collision in Co Donegal this morning.

At approximately 8:30am this morning, Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured and has since been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The scene of the crash is currently closed by Gardaí, and traffic diversions are in place, with Garda Forensic Collision Investigators having preserved the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, especially for anyone who may have camera footage of the event, and to make it available to Gardaí.

People with information are asked to contact the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.