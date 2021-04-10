#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

Woman (30s) seriously injured in single-car crash in Donegal this morning

The woman has since been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, with Gardaí preserving the scene.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 11:55 AM
55 minutes ago 3,227 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5405962
N14 road in Donegal
Image: Google Street View
N14 road in Donegal
N14 road in Donegal
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a single-car collision in Co Donegal this morning.

At approximately 8:30am this morning, Gardaí attended the scene of the crash on the N14 Letterkenny to Lifford road, near Castledooey.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was seriously injured and has since been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The scene of the crash is currently closed by Gardaí, and traffic diversions are in place, with Garda Forensic Collision Investigators having preserved the scene.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses, especially for anyone who may have camera footage of the event, and to make it available to Gardaí.

People with information are asked to contact the Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie