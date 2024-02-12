Advertisement
Limerick

Woman (60s) seriously injured after being struck by car in early hours

The incident happened at around 1.35am at Mulgrave Street.
A WOMAN HAS been seriously injured after being struck by a car in Limerick in the early hours of this morning.

The woman was a pedestrian and was hit by the car at around 1.35am at Mulgrave Street.

“Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a road traffic incident on Mulgrave Street in Limerick during the early hours of this morning, Monday, 12 February 2024,” said a Garda spokesman.

“A car collided with a female pedestrian at approximately 1.35am.”

“The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for serious injuries.”

The road has fully reopen after it was closed overnight and this morning.

Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

