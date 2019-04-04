This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman with terminal cancer settles smear test case for €2.5 million

“The last few months have been so stressful for me and my family – just that thought of facing court as I recover from the last treatments of chemotherapy.”

By Órla Ryan Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 1:42 PM
24 minutes ago 1,084 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4576738
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/kurhan
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/kurhan

A WOMAN WHO has terminal cervical cancer has settled her High Court action over the alleged misreading of a smear test for €2.5 million.

The mother-of-two, who is aged in her 40s, had sued the HSE and three laboratories over the alleged misreading of a test taken in 2010.

The settlement has been made with Clinical Pathology laboratories – the lab in Austin, Texas, responsible for reading the slide taken from the smear test.

Proceedings have been struck out against the HSE and two other laboratories, Sonic Healthcare and Medlab Pathology, RTÉ News reports.

The woman’s solicitor, Cian O’Carroll, read a statement on her behalf outside the court today.

He said: “It’s almost a year exactly since CervicalCheck hit the headlines and we learned about audits and incorrectly read smears, women kept in the dark…

“This scandal shocked the nation as it shocked me. We were all let down. People looked for answers but got none. Resignations followed but they didn’t fix the problems – they probably just upset people more.

In the heat of those concerns, we all heard the declarations that no woman would have to go to court and that all the women caught up in this scandal would get support. We were under the illusion that this would happen – but it was just that – an illusion.

O’Carroll said there is “no doubt that cervical screening saves lives” but that people “need to know for sure that the system for screening is of the highest standard”.

‘Facing court while recovering from chemo’ 

Speaking on the woman’s behalf, he asked why her case was not included in the HSE’s  CervicalCheck audit.

Related Reads

03.04.19 Former CervicalCheck boss says Harris was warned that offering extra smear tests could cause delays
22.03.19 'Deeply flawed' policy on open disclosure in the HSE still in place, Scally review finds

O’Carroll said the woman didn’t think she would have to go down the legal route but “was left with no choice”.

The last few months have been so stressful for me and my family – just that thought of facing court as I recover from the last treatments of chemotherapy.

“I am glad now that this battle is over, but I am still leaving here with cancer because I put my trust in a flawed screening programme,” he said on her behalf.

TheJournal.ie has asked the HSE for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie