Investigation launched after woman found stabbed to death in Ballymun

A WOMAN HAS been found stabbed to death in a Ballymun in Co Dublin.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident, which is understood to have occurred in the Sandyhill area of Ballymun.

The incident took place at a residence in the area.

A Garda spokesperson said that the investigation is at an early stage and are currently at the scene.

Advertisement

“The investigation into this incident is at an early stage and no further information is available at this time,” said the spokesperson.

More to follow…