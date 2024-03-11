Woman hospitalised with multiple stab wounds after aggravated burglary in Co Kerry

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been hospitalised with multiple “apparent” stab wounds after an aggravated burglary in Castleisland, Co Kerry during the early hours of this morning.

A man in his forties was arrested by Gardaí today and is being detained at a Kerry garda station.

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The woman is receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

More to follow…