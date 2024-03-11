Advertisement
Stock photo.
Woman hospitalised with multiple stab wounds after aggravated burglary in Co Kerry

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being detained by Gardaí in Kerry.
21 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been hospitalised with multiple “apparent” stab wounds after an aggravated burglary in Castleisland, Co Kerry during the early hours of this morning. 

A man in his forties was arrested by Gardaí today and is being detained at a Kerry garda station. 

The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

A Garda spokesperson said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

The woman is receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry.

More to follow…

Author
Eimer McAuley
