Woman hospitalised with multiple stab wounds after aggravated burglary in Co Kerry

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been hospitalised with multiple “apparent” stab wounds after an aggravated burglary in Castleisland, Co Kerry during the early hours of this morning.
A man in his forties was arrested by Gardaí today and is being detained at a Kerry garda station.
The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A Garda spokesperson said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The woman is receiving treatment at University Hospital Kerry.
