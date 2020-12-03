Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin

A WOMAN WAS rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí in Stepaside were called to attend an incident at around 1.30pm at Levmoss Park, The Gallops, Leopardstown.

A woman, aged in her mid-30s, received a number of stab wounds to her body and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundrum Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.