#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 3 December 2020
Advertisement

Woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin

A man in his 40s has been arrested by gardaí.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 3 Dec 2020, 9:24 AM
20 minutes ago 3,907 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5287146
File photo
Image: Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock
File photo
File photo
Image: Stephen Barnes/Shutterstock

A WOMAN WAS rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí in Stepaside were called to attend an incident at around 1.30pm at Levmoss Park, The Gallops, Leopardstown.

A woman, aged in her mid-30s, received a number of stab wounds to her body and was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundrum Garda Station where he is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie