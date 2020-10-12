Woman (18) charged over altercation where staff member was stabbed in Dublin city centre

AN 18-YEAR-old woman has been arrested and charged over a stabbing in Dublin city centre.

Gardaí in Pearse Street were alerted to an assault at a property on College Street at around 10am yesterday morning.

Two women had been involved in a dispute and a staff member who interceded was stabbed.

The staff member received non-life threatening injuries and he was taken to St James’s Hospital by ambulance.

The woman was arrested at the scene and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where she was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

She has since been charged and is due to appear in court this morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons