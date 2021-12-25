#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 25 December 2021
Advertisement

Woman left in 'serious' condition following stabbing in Cork

The incident happened before 4.30pm.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 25 Dec 2021, 8:22 PM
1 hour ago 17,651 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640512
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

A WOMAN IN her 50s has left with serious injuries after being stabbed in Co Cork earlier today.

The incident happened before 4.30pm, when gardaí were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a residence at Banteer near Kanturk.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where she is being treated for stab wounds.

A Garda spokesman said her injuries are “serious but not life threatening”.

A man was located near the scene a short time after gardaí arrived and was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie