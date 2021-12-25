Woman left in 'serious' condition following stabbing in Cork

A WOMAN IN her 50s has left with serious injuries after being stabbed in Co Cork earlier today.

The incident happened before 4.30pm, when gardaí were called to the scene of a domestic incident at a residence at Banteer near Kanturk.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where she is being treated for stab wounds.

A Garda spokesman said her injuries are “serious but not life threatening”.

A man was located near the scene a short time after gardaí arrived and was also taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The scene has been preserved for technical examination and Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident